DORA SILIYA EXPLAINS WHY SHE DOES NOT SUPPORT INDEPENDENT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES



Former Information Minister Dora Siliya says she has never supported independent presidential candidates because effective national leadership begins with the ability to mobilize people and work collectively within political party structures.





Speaking through a social media post, Dr. Siliya emphasized that politics must always be rooted in teamwork, collective responsibility and long-term commitment to party structures rather than individual ambition.





She argued that anyone seeking to lead a country should first demonstrate the ability to unite and inspire people within a political party before aspiring for the presidency.





“If you can’t find people to follow you in a party, how can you lead government and a nation?” Dr. Siliya questioned.



The former minister stated that political parties play a critical role in nurturing leadership, building consensus and strengthening democratic governance through shared responsibility.





Dr. Siliya noted that party politics provides an opportunity for aspiring leaders to gain experience, institutional memory and influence over time while learning from senior members.





She warned that politics centered on personal ambition without strong party grounding risks promoting individualism instead of collective national interests.





According to Dr. Siliya, leadership should never be about personal desire to attain power at all costs, but rather about serving through established democratic systems and working with others toward a common national vision.



© Falcon News

Dora Siliya writes:

POLITICS IS NOT CHANCING- IT IS A LONGTERM CAREER..

Leadership is about influence. One must find their voice in a political party to birth a serious political career based on passion and life long commitment…not chancing.

This is why people like Biden were in their party and the USA Congress from a young age, learning from seniors and acquiring experience and institutional memory for years. Of course people can change political parties.

But consistency in party politics is the foundation of a good democratic govt…it must never be about me and me alone must be the president at all cost, no.matter the platform.

That could be a reflexion of selfishness, an individualistic approach and failure to appreciate basic democratic party principles. And that would be a dangerous path for our nation.

In my view, politics is and must always be about team work..this is why I have never supported independent candidates especially at presidential level. If you cant find people to follow you in a party how can you lead govt and a nation? Collective responsibility must begin at political party level.

Of course I have seen good exceptions of independent candidates at lower levels but if one is a career politician then party politics is the space to consolidate influence. And it does not happen over night.

And this is why I agree with the post below!