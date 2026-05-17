Dora Siliya goes hard on Mundubile and Given Katuta



Former Cabinet Minister Dr. Dora Siliya argues that independent presidential candidates and politicians who frequently switch parties just to become president lack the qualities needed to lead a nation.



She states that effective leadership requires patience, consistency, and long-term experience within political party structures, where individuals learn from senior leaders and develop governance skills.





Siliya warns that a “president at all costs” mindset reflects selfishness and undermines democratic principles.





She questions:



if someone cannot earn followers within a party, how can they lead a country? While acknowledging exceptions at lower levels, she insists that serious leadership grows through collective responsibility and institutional memory, citing long-serving leaders like Joe Biden as examples.