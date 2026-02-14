Doris Ogala Levels Fresh Allegations Against Pastor Chris Okafor, Shares Disturbing Claims Online





Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has once again stirred online conversations after making new allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, who she previously described as a former lover.





The actress, who had stayed quiet for a period when the cleric publicly announced plans to step back and enjoy his honeymoon with his new wife, has now returned to social media with fresh claims.





In her recent posts, Ogala shared a video said to feature one of the pastor’s daughters, Amarachi, alongside serious accusations about alleged physical abuse. She claimed the young woman showed visible injuries, including marks and bloodstains believed to be from the alleged incident.





According to the claims shared, the scene in the video reportedly showed a shattered glass door with pieces scattered on the floor, as well as visible traces of blood.





Ogala also questioned how a father could allegedly treat his child in such a way. She further alleged that the daughter had taken legal action against him.





Continuing her claims, the actress stated that the daughter had previously confronted her father over allegations that he was bringing different married women into the family home. She also alleged that security cameras were installed in the house and that another family member was present during the alleged incident.





The cleric has remained a subject of public scrutiny since his marriage to his new wife, Pearl. Ogala has repeatedly made accusations against him and had earlier presented another woman she described as his alleged baby mama, who spoke about a failed relationship with him..



https://www.instagram.com/p/DUsp2gdjQ26/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f22347b8-4afa-43cc-9311-d6e1285916cb