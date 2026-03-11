Doris Ogala Levies Shocking Spiritual Allegations Against Tonto Dikeh



The Nigerian social media space is buzzing following a series of explosive claims made by actress Doris Ogala regarding her former close friend, Tonto Dikeh. In a viral video that has ignited intense debate, Ogala alleges that the high-profile actress employed unconventional spiritual means to influence her public image and personal relationships.





Allegations of Spiritual Influence



According to the video, Ogala claims that Tonto Dikeh previously admitted to using the services of a traditional practitioner. The purpose of this, Ogala suggests, was to create a “hypnotic” effect on the public and those close to her, ensuring she remained favored even during intense controversies.





“automatically hypnotises people so no one sees anything wrong in what she does.”



Impact on Past Relationships



Doris Ogala specifically pointed toward Tonto’s past highly-publicized conflicts, including those with her ex-husband and her former partner, Kpokpogri. She argued that the public’s tendency to side with Tonto during these fallouts was not a natural occurrence but a result of these alleged rituals.





“Once you fight her, all the people following her, they are all hypnotised… they can never see anything wrong in her.”



She continued by explaining why she believes the backlash against Tonto’s ex-partners was disproportionate:





“Now, you see what they do? Even when she is at fault, the whole world comes against her ex-husband… It’s not normal.”





Personal Revelations



Ogala emphasized that these details were not mere rumors but based on private conversations the two shared during their friendship. The revelations have sparked a divide among fans, with some questioning the timing of the claims and others expressing shock at the gravity of the accusations.



Watch her speak below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVtAxDZE5I5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==