Dortmund Defeat PSG To Qualify For First Champions League Final In 11 Years

Borussia Dortmund recorded a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their semi final encounter to book a place in the Champions League final.

The Bundesliga side also won the first leg 1-0 in Germany courtesy of Niclas Fuellkrug’s strike. They have now completed an historic double with a 2-0 aggregate win over the French giants in Paris.

The first half ended goalless with both sides recording decent chances but they couldn’t find the target.

The visitors came out with intent and purpose in the second half and their improvement was rewarded five minutes into the restart.

Veteran defender, Mat Hummels rose high to head in Julian Brandt’s corner to give Dortmund the lead.

Nuno Mendez and Kylian Mbappe’s efforts hit the crossbar as PSG battled to find their way back into the game. But Dortmund held on to their lead to book their first Champions League final place since 2013, when they lost to Bayern Munich.

Dortmund will face the winner between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the final of the competition at Wembley on June 1.

Real Madrid will welcome Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in the second leg of their semi-final clash. The first leg ended 2-2 in Munich.