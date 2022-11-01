Double amputee uses feet to write Grade 7 exam

He is a 19-year, and yesterday he began his Grade 7 exams at the Army-aided Gondar Primary in Chipata District.

He is, however, not able to use his hands to shade the correct answers on the answer sheet, as he does not have both his upper limbs.

Alick Phiri lost both his hands in 2015 when he fell off a mango tree. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where Doctors worked desperately to save his hands, but the damage was too severe; they ended up amputating his hands.

Alick immediately knew everything will be hard, but he was determined never to give up.

He continued with his school, and he has eventually forgotten how convenient it was to have both hands as he is now using his legs to do chores, even writing.

As the Grade 7 Examinations began yesterday, Alick will have to use his feet to walk over 5km every day to be in school, and while at school, he will have to depend on his right foot to shade the correct answers on the answer sheet.

His acquired condition and determination to change his life for the better, has attracted the attention of 4 Infantry Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Lubunga Patrick Chingoma, who together with the Unit’s Ladies Club, with help from 1 Infantry Brigade Headquarters in Lusaka, have donated assorted items to Alick.

Speaking when he visited Alick at Gondar Primary School, Lt Col Chingoma revealed that he recently learnt of the condition of Alick, and that he thought it wise to see how best he could intervene, with the help of the Ladies Club, to help him and the grandmother who has been taking care of him.

The Battalion Commander said that what they have presented to Alick may not be a permanent solution to his situation, but it has come from their hearts just to show love and solidarity.

And Gondar Ladies Club Representantive Mrs Majory Chanda said they have donated food stuffs and some non food items to help him with school.

Mrs Chanda further called on relevant authorities and well-wishers to come on board and aid Alick .

Meanwhile, Alick’s grandmother Ms Anety Mbewe has thanked Lt Col Chingoma and his team for the donations which she said will alleviate the challenges her grandson was facing.

Among the Items donated included clothes, food stuffs, laundry detergents and cash to aid him in transport.

Credit: Zambia Army Facebook page

Kalemba November