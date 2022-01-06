DOUBLE ORPHANED GIRL HUMBLES ALL THE 2021 GRADE 9 CANDIDATES BY GETTING 596 💕🥰💕💕😍
G9 NAMAKAU MUBITA (Congratulations Young Girl)
“My father died the very year I was born (2006) while my mother died in 2010 when I was 4 years old. I was brought up by my uncle (young brother to my late mum) who is just a farmer but so caring. I am the last born and the only girl in the family of 9”, said Namakau this morning after receiving money (K25,000) from well wishers and the award.
1. LOZ = 94
2. ENG = 98
3. I.S = 100
4. R.E = 100
5. SOC = 95
6. B.S = 98
7. COM = 100
8. MAT = 100
Result = 596 CERT
Congratulations for being awarded “The Best Performing Grade 9 Candidate” for the 2021 Examinations beating all 275,545 candidates that sat for the exam.
– ZAI/GEAC