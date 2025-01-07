DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA IS NO DIFFERENT FROM KAMBWILI, HE HAS A DIVISIVE SLIPPERY MOUTH – Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Mr. Syakalima’s Shameful Remarks: A Call for Leadership That Unites, Not Divides





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



On January 1, 2025, News Diggers reported an outrageous statement allegedly made by Mr. Douglas Syakalima, the Minister of Education, in which he referred to members of the Patriotic Front (PF) as “monkeys.” Such language, coming from someone in a position of national leadership, is not only deeply offensive but also profoundly dangerous. It highlights an utter disregard for the principles of unity, respect, and national cohesion that are essential for Zambia’s progress.





This is far from the first time Mr. Syakalima has shown such reckless disregard for decency. He has previously disparaged the people of Luapula Province, claiming they suffer from a “poverty of the mind.” These are not mere insults—they are a direct assault on the dignity of entire communities, an outright dismissal of their struggles, and an attack on the very essence of servant leadership.





Leadership Is a Sacred Responsibility, Not a Privilege



Mr. Syakalima, as the Minister of Education, must be reminded in no uncertain terms that his position is not a personal entitlement, but a responsibility entrusted to him by the Zambian people. His recent derogatory remarks about the Patriotic Front (PF) and his previous disparagement of Luapula Province residents reveal an appalling disregard for the citizens he is meant to serve.





The Ministry of Education is a critical institution, one that should foster inclusivity, growth, and unity. It is not a platform for reckless insults or divisive rhetoric. If Mr. Syakalima cannot rise above petty name-calling and degrading behavior, he must be told clearly: his position is not guaranteed. Leadership is earned through service, respect, and accountability—not through arrogance and inflammatory language.





The Zambian people are demanding leaders who act with objectivity, maturity, and vision, not leaders who pit one group against another for political gain. Mr. Syakalima must recognize that failure to rise to this occasion is not just an insult to his office, but to the very people who entrusted him with it.





A Shameful Betrayal of Leadership



What kind of leader resorts to dehumanizing, hate-filled language to describe fellow citizens? Leadership is about bringing people together, not tearing them apart. It is about rising above personal grievances, fostering unity, and pursuing the common good.





Mr. Syakalima’s comments represent everything that leadership should reject. Referring to political opponents or entire communities in such vulgar, degrading terms sets a dangerous precedent of hostility and division that weakens national unity. It is childish, reckless, and utterly unworthy of the office he holds. True leadership demands the ability to transcend petty squabbles and to inspire hope. Mr. Syakalima’s words are a betrayal of the trust placed in him to lead and uplift the nation.





The Far-Reaching Damage



Mr. Syakalima’s rhetoric is not only harmful to the PF or Luapula Province—it undermines the entire nation. It deepens divisions, erodes public confidence in leadership, and distracts from the real issues facing Zambia, such as reforming the education system, creating jobs, and improving healthcare.





This kind of language is toxic. It legitimizes hate speech, perpetuates a culture of insults, and turns political discourse into an arena of personal attacks. It shifts the focus away from governance and toward sowing division, making public institutions battlegrounds instead of platforms for national progress.





The Youth Are Watching



Perhaps the most insidious impact of Mr. Syakalima’s words is their effect on Zambia’s youth. As Minister of Education, he is responsible for shaping the future of the nation. Yet, with his rhetoric, he is sending a dangerous message to young people: that intolerance, insults, and hatred are acceptable in political life.





This is a direct betrayal of the youth. At a time when Zambia’s young people are struggling with unemployment, limited opportunities, and an education system in dire need of reform, they deserve leaders who inspire, unify, and provide hope. Instead, Mr. Syakalima is normalizing hate speech and intolerance, tarnishing the moral fabric of society, and robbing the next generation of the example they deserve.





A Call to Accountability



Words have consequences. Mr. Syakalima’s reckless language must not go unchecked. The Zambian people deserve leaders who focus on solutions, who build consensus, and who treat every citizen with respect, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, or region.



Hate speech, insults, and dehumanization have no place in Zambian politics or public office. Leaders must understand that their words shape the nation’s discourse, and they are entrusted with the sacred duty of upholding the values of unity, diversity, and respect.





A National Reflection



Now is the time for all Zambians to demand better from their leaders. We cannot allow our political culture to degenerate into a cesspool of insults and personal vendettas. Zambia’s democracy, with its rich diversity and commitment to debate, must remain a beacon of unity and progress. Mr. Syakalima, and others like him, must reflect on the damage they have caused and the example they set for the country.





We must reject divisive, hate-driven leadership and instead champion those who lead with respect, inclusivity, and a genuine commitment to the well-being of all citizens. The Zambian people will not be divided by the toxic rhetoric of a few. Our future demands leaders who unite, not divide—leaders who serve with integrity and inspire hope.





The Way Forward



Zambia is at a crossroads. Our challenges are vast, but so are the opportunities. To overcome them, we need leaders who rise above personal differences and work tirelessly for the common good. We need leaders who see Zambia as one nation, united in purpose and shared destiny.





Mr. Syakalima’s actions serve as a stark warning about the dangers of irresponsible leadership. Let this moment be the turning point. Let Zambians demand accountability, respect, and unity from their leaders. Let us reject hate speech, dehumanization, and division and instead champion a vision for a stronger, more united Zambia.



The power of words can build or destroy. It is time to demand leadership that builds. Zambia deserves nothing less.