DPP Gilbert Phiri files court documents against Lillian Mutambo via DHL

COURT documents in the defamation case against United kingdom based blogger Lilian Mutambo have been served on her through DHL and online.

Lawyers representing Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) Gilbert Phiri have managed to serve the documents on Ms Mutambo.

Misozi Phiri, a legal assistant at Messers PNP Advocates, submits in court that on 2 and 4 February 2026.



Ms Phiri submits that serves D on the defendant, Ms Mutambo, via DHL and through her email, the writ of summons , statement of claim , affidavit of service of demand letter.



She also filed list of witnesses , plaintiff list of documents , affidavit in support of summons for an order of interim injunction , skeleton arguments in support of application for an order for interim injunction and inter parte summons for an order of interim injunction.

The same documents are returnable on February 12 2026 at 14 hours ( CAT) before Lusaka High Court Judge Mwila Kombe.



Mr Phiri last year sued the social media content creator in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for defamation after she accused him of deliberately reducing Maria Zaloumis’ murder charge to manslaughter.

Mr Phiri wants a declaration that Mutambo’s statements are defamatory.



He also wants an order directing Mutambo to a clear and unequivocal apology to him on the same platforms and audience as the original defamatory statements.



Mr Phiri is also seeking an order of interim and final injunction against Mutambo, preventing her from publishing any further defamatory statements against him.



The DPP further wants damages for defamation of character, aggravated damages, exemplary damages, interest and costs to the action.

(Mwebantu, Monday, 16th Februray, 2026)