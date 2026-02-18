DPP LEADER CALLS FOR SHIFT FROM SMALL POLITICS TO NATIONAL-BUILDING AGENDA





Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has urged Zambians to move away from what he described as “small politics” and instead focus on policies that address unemployment, economic growth and national development.





Speaking in a statement, Mwanza said that although Zambia had maintained peace since independence, its politics had often failed to rise to the level needed to transform the country’s fortunes.





He argued that political discourse had become dominated by personality clashes and insults rather than serious policy debates capable of delivering economic progress.





He said leaders and political players were spending too much time attacking one another while urgent national issues such as youth unemployment, business growth and industrial development remained unresolved.





Mwanza questioned why more attention was not being placed on structured economic reforms, support for entrepreneurs and easing the cost of doing business.





He further noted that despite Zambia’s abundant natural resources, many young graduates faced uncertainty, small businesses struggled to survive and families continued to grapple with economic pressures.





According to Mwanza, this situation contrasted sharply with countries that had transformed their economies through disciplined long-term planning and investment in education, health and infrastructure.





The DPP leader also criticized what he described as rigid partisan politics, where those in government felt compelled to defend every action while opposition figures felt obliged to oppose even constructive policies.





He said this environment discouraged independent thinking and replaced national vision with political loyalty.



Mwanza explained that the formation of the DPP was aimed at changing the tone of political engagement by prioritizing policy discussions over political noise.





He said his party believed politics should focus on creating jobs, strengthening agriculture, improving education and healthcare and ensuring mining resources benefited communities more broadly.





He emphasized that small businesses should be viewed as engines of growth rather than targets of excessive taxation, while young people should be seen as drivers of the country’s future development.





Calling for unity, Mwanza said Zambia’s diversity in tribe, language, and political affiliation should not overshadow the shared national goal of development.



He urged citizens and leaders alike to demand accountable and disciplined leadership capable of building a competitive economy.





He added that divisive politics would not reduce unemployment or the cost of living, arguing instead that solutions lay in unity, ideas and courageous leadership.



Mwanza emphasized that the country faced a choice between stagnation and progress, urging citizens to mature politically and focus on nation-building efforts that would transform Zambia from a country of potential into one of measurable performance.