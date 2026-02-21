DPP SLAMS PRESIDENT HH SPEECH ON NATIONAL VALUES AS “EMPTY RHETORIC”



‎

‎Feburary 21,2026.

‎

‎Lusaka, Zambia – In a scathing rebuke, the Development People’s Party (DPP) has slammed the UPND administration’s address on national values and principles, calling it “empty rhetoric” that ignores the struggles of Zambians.



‎

‎

‎DPP party president Dr. KAFULA MUBANGA says government is more focused on the 2026 elections rather than the daily survival of its citizens.



‎

‎

‎

‎Dr. Mubanga condemned the government’s approach to social vices, saying “high divorce rates, teenage pregnancies, and substance abuse are not just moral failings; they are economic symptoms” that stem from poverty and inequality.



‎

‎

‎He emphasized that “free education is hollow if children attend school on empty stomachs,” highlighting the need for economic empowerment.



‎

‎The DPP defines patriotism as a government that protects its own, not just “paying taxes.” “It’s not patriotic to squeeze the last Ngwee from a struggling marketeer while giving tax holidays to foreign mining giants,” Mubanga said, slashing at the government’s economic policies.



‎

‎ He pointed to Statutory Instrument No. 68, which he claimed sidelines local small-scale miners and contractors in favor of foreign interests.



‎

‎The party questioned the government’s priorities, saying increasing National Assembly seats is “job creation for the political elite” amidst a debt restructuring cloud. “We don’t need more politicians in Lusaka; we need more doctors in clinics and extension officers in farms,” Mubanga stressed, calling for practical solutions to Zambia’s problems.



‎

‎The K40 million CDF allocation is a “campaign slogan” with stalled projects and invisible ambulances in rural areas, Mubanga said.



‎

‎

‎”A ‘caring nation’ is measured by outcomes, not budget lines,” he added, highlighting the government’s failure to deliver basic services.



‎

‎The DPP warned of “coded language” in media reforms, policing dissent as elections approach. “True democracy thrives on the freedom to criticize,” Mubanga said, urging the government to ensure “responsible use” of social media doesn’t become censorship.



‎

‎As Zambia heads toward August 13, 2026, the DPP will fight for genuine empowerment. “One Zambia, One Nation, One People With True Economic Justice,” Mubanga declared, rallying Zambians to join the cause.



‎

‎Dr. Mubanga who is also Tonse Alliance chairperson for energy said government’s empty rhetoric will not fill empty stomachs.

‎

‎