Dr AUXILIA BUPE PONGA ELECTED AS ZAMBIA WE WANT CHAIRPERSON/HEAD OF THE PARTY

Dr AUXILIA BUPE PONGA ELECTED AS ZWW CHAIRPERSON/HEAD OF THE PARTY





Dr AUXILIA BUPE PONGA was announced as the duly elected Chairperson of *The Zambia We Want Party*





Dr Ponga contested the position of Chairperson of the Party against Hon Bert Mushala. She was duly declared winner by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday 3rd October 2025.



As per the constitution of The Zambia We Want (ZWW), Dr Ponga becomes the Head of the Party and the Senior Most office holder of the organization.





Dr Ponga brings a wealth of experience in leadership and Administration that spans work for the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, the United Nations System and as Permanent Secretary in the Government of the Republic Zambia. Dr PONGA is also currently a University Lecturer.





The Zambia We Want looks forward to having her at the helm of the institution.





Muhabi Lungu

Secretary General

The Zambia We want (ZWW)



4/10/2025