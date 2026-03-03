DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA FACES AXE FROM PF PRESIDENTIAL RACE FOR BEING TOO GENEROUS

DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA FACES AXE FOR BEING TOO GENEROUS



An impeccable source within the Patriotic Front (PF) has told the Candidates exclusively that there is a serious plot within the former ruling party to disqualify former Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya from the presidential race.





The plot, according to an insider, is being championed by Chishimba Kambwili and Makebi Zulu. Recall that Dr. Chilufya was recently mysteriously re-admitted to the PF having been flashed out earlier for supporting and voting for Bill 7.





Dr. Chilufya is loaded with enough dollars and has managed to oil party members in all the districts countrywide, better than other aspiring presidential candidates. According to the insider, the former Health Minister is using a chopper to touch each and every corner of Zambia meeting party members on structures.





While other presidential candidates have penguin hands and are only folking out a change of K1,500 to members in structures, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is giving out as much as K5,000 to each and every delegate of the convention.





The move has angered fellow presidential aspirants who now say the former Minister of Health is also a UPND project just like Brian Mundubile has been successfully branded as such.





The insider says Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has serious financial backing and has outsmarted all other PF presidential candidates who have penguin hands.





For this reason, the former Minister will likely be disqualified today from the Presidential race to pave way for other elements who have penguin hands and do not know how to win elections in Zambia.