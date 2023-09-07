DR Congo drops visa requirement for Kenyans

The Democratic Republic of Congo has scrapped visa requirement for Kenyans travelling there.

DR Congo’s Director General of Migration Roland Kashwantale Chihoza announced the move in a statement on Wednesday.

It is a reciprocal move after Kenya said last month that it was waiving similar requirements from Congolese visiting the country.

Kenya said it was removing barriers to allow free movement of people and encourage trade within the East African Community (EAC).

DR Congo became the seventh member of the EAC last year.