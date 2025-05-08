DR Congo Referee Burned to Death by Mob Over Theft Allegation



By: Joy Online



A wave of shock and sorrow has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo following the brutal killing of football referee Patrick Ngalamulume in Bukavu, in the country’s conflict-ridden east.



The 36-year-old, popularly known as “Ngalas,” was lynched and set ablaze by an enraged crowd in the Irambo neighbourhood between the night of 5 and 6 May 2025. The mob accused him of theft—a claim that was never verified.



Eyewitnesses say the attack unfolded in full view of residents, as a growing crowd beat the referee before setting him on fire. No intervention came from the police or emergency services.





“It was horrifying. No one could stop it. The anger was uncontrollable,” said one local who witnessed the lynching but asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

Ngalamulume, affiliated with the Bukavu Urban Football Association (EUFBUK), had no criminal record and was known for his professionalism on the pitch.



His death has left the local football community and broader civil society in mourning.