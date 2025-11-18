DR Congo used Voodoo to Beat Nigeria – Coach Eric Chelle

The Manager of the Nigerian national team, Coach Erci Chelle, has made some wild allegations against DR Congo representatives on the touchline during the World Cup Playoff.

Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and Congo finished as the second-best teams in their group stages, so they got a chance to play a few matches to secure a slot.

The Super Eagles beat Gabon 4-1 after extra time in their first match, and DR Congo beat Cameroon 1-0.

The two clashed in the African Final, where Nigeria took the lead in the third minute of the game, but Elia Meschack equalised in the 3rd minute before half-time. The full 90 minutes ended, and the match headed to Extra time and penalties after 1-1 in 120 minutes.

A scuffle broke out between Eric and the Congo’s coaching staff during the penalty shout-outs, but no one knew why. His supporters and the Nigeria Football Federation calmed him down and focused on the shoot-outs, which Nigeria eventually lost 4-3 on penalties.

Eric explained the fight, stating that he saw some DR Congo officials sprinkling some water in the air throughout the penalties. He was doing that as a Voodoo, a spiritual way of turning things around in tough times.

He tries to stop them, and that is how things escalated.

🔥 OFF CAMERA DRAMA!! 🔥



Nigeria’s coach, Éric Sékou Chelle, was captured trying to fight just before the last penalty kick of the game! 😳



He was reportedly picking up a water bottle, seemingly aiming at a member of the DR Congo technical team.



The match commissioner will… pic.twitter.com/q4SRKbRa9a — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) November 16, 2025

Eric claims that’s why Nigeria lost.

His post-match conference triggered a lot of Nigerians, questioning his tactics and the Nigeria Football Federation.

People who believe in spirituality understand him to some extent, but others don’t believe in Voodoo; they say Nigeria is just weak.