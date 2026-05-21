Dr. Cosmas Musumali Congratulates Dr. Fred M’membe on Earning His Second PhD



Lusaka, Zambia — May 2026



Dr. Cosmas Musumali has congratulated Dr. Fred M’membe on earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics from the University of Zambia, describing the achievement as a powerful lesson in perseverance, discipline, and lifelong learning for all Zambians.





Speaking ahead of the University of Zambia’s 55th Graduation Ceremony scheduled for 22nd and 23rd May 2026, Dr. Musumali praised Dr. M’membe’s commitment to education despite years of political, professional, and personal challenges.





“Dr. Fred M’membe’s achievement is not merely about academic qualification,” said Dr. Musumali. “It is a reflection of determination, intellectual discipline, and the belief that education remains one of the greatest tools for national transformation.”





Dr. Musumali noted that while leading a political party and remaining active in national affairs, Dr. M’membe continued his academic journey with dedication and resilience, ultimately earning his second PhD through hard work and research.





He further highlighted Dr. M’membe’s longstanding contribution to Zambia through journalism, education advocacy, and community empowerment initiatives. He commended efforts under the Socialist Party that have promoted literacy campaigns, educational sponsorships, and opportunities for young Zambians.





“This achievement should inspire young people across Zambia to understand that it is never too late to pursue knowledge,” Dr. Musumali stated. “True leadership is demonstrated not only through words, but through personal commitment to growth, learning, and service.”





Dr. Musumali added that Dr. M’membe’s academic accomplishment stands as a reminder that persistence can overcome adversity and that education should remain central to national development.





“As the nation celebrates this milestone, we also celebrate the enduring spirit of resilience and the importance of investing in knowledge,” he said.



He concluded by wishing Dr. M’membe continued success in his academic and national endeavors.