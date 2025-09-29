Dr. Elias Munshya Must Resign – Simon Mulenga Mwila

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

Dr. Elias Munshya Must Resign



Ambassador Munshya must resign on moral grounds if our country is to preserve dignity and integrity in public service.





President Hakainde Hichilema boasted about the caliber of individuals he would appoint to represent Zambia on the global stage.

Yet, what we now witness is an able diplomat entangled in moral misconduct, dragging not only himself but also the high office of the Presidency into disrepute.



Public office is not merely about competence; it is equally about character. No amount of brilliance can compensate for conduct that soils the image of the nation.

To restore trust and preserve the honor of Zambia, Ambassador Munshya must do the honorable thing and step down.





Zambia deserves representatives who uphold the highest standards both professionally and morally. 