DR. FRED M’MEMBE BLOCKS ME FROM HIS PAGE- Tayali

DR. FRED M’MEMBE BLOCKS ME FROM HIS PAGE

I am not someone who only wants to listen to myself; therefore, I follow several pages, including those of political leaders. I also participate in debates on other social media platforms because I believe that is how democracy should function.





In my interactions on other platforms, I am usually reasonable and respectful; no one can produce a screenshot of my comment being rogue.





Therefore, I am surprised that some leaders have chosen to block me from viewing their posts or engaging on their platforms.





I am more surprised to realise that I have been blocked by Fred M’membe; I thought he had a thick skin (although I have never really scratched him). Besides, he is one of the big talkers of freedom of expression, criticising President Hichilema.





Anyway, if there is any consolation (to Dr. M’membe), President Hichilema has also blocked me, even though I never disrespected him on his page at any point. But then, how can Dr. Fred M’membe be better than HH? This is why I say that some of these leaders could even be worse than President Hichilema if they ever get a chance to lead Zambia.





I must commend my father Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba , because, surely at some point I have said things I shouldn’t have, on my page and on his, but he has never blocked me nor has he taken a swipe on me.





Let me offer my apologies to him (Dr. Mumba) once again for being so tolerant.



For Dr. M’membe chilifye bwino, but next time you talk about others, remember that you are no better than them.





On my page, I never block people unless they unnecessarily and abusively drag my innocent wife or children into their comments.





