DR. FRED M’MEMBE TRAVELS TO VENEZUELA FOR ELECTION OBSERVATION AND MUTUAL ENGAGEMENTS

DR. M’MEMBE TRAVELS TO VENEZUELA FOR ELECTION OBSERVATION AND MUTUAL ENGAGEMENTS





Lusaka… Thursday May 22, 2025 – Zambia’s Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe, has announced that he is currently en route to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where he has been invited to serve as an observer in the upcoming parliamentary and governorship elections scheduled for Sunday.





According to a statement issued by Dr. M’membe, the visit

forms part of a broader agenda involving mutual engagements and consultations with Venezuelan counterparts over the coming days.



He emphasized that the trip is a reflection of the Socialist Party’s ongoing commitment to international solidarity and cooperation among progressive movements.





Dr. M’membe noted that Venezuela remains a key partner in the global struggle for justice, sovereignty, and dignity, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties with like-minded socialist parties and governments worldwide.





He expressed anticipation for fruitful interactions with comrades in Venezuela and the opportunity to exchange experiences, reinforcing the shared values and objectives of their respective movements.

He wrote:

I wish to inform the public and our comrades across the region that I am en route to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where I have been invited as an observer in Sunday’s parliamentary and governorship elections, and for a series of mutual engagements and consultations over the coming days.





This visit is part of our continued commitment to international solidarity, cooperation among progressive movements and governments around the world.





Venezuela remains an important partner in the global struggle for justice, sovereignty, and dignity for all peoples. I look forward to engaging with our comrades and sharing experiences.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]