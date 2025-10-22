Dr. Given Lubinda Stops at Luangwa Bridge En Route to Chipata for Funeral of Former Malambo MP



Luangwa Bridge — The Acting Chairman of the Tonse Alliance and Acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF), Dr. Given Lubinda, made a brief stop at Luangwa Bridge to greet residents while en route to Eastern Province.





Dr. Lubinda is traveling to Chipata to attend the funeral of the former Malambo Member of Parliament.



He is accompanied by several senior leaders, including:





1. President Wright Musoma



2. MCC



3. MCC Mwakalombe



4. MCC Kibombwe



5. MCC Silumesii





6. MCC Kapeta



7. MCC Ng’ambi



8. MCC Kavumbu



9. Dr. Zumani Zimba, National Coordinator of the Tonse Alliance





They are expected to be joined at the funeral by district officials from various regions.