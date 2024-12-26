*DR. HARRY KALABA SLAMS UPND FOR BETRAYING YOUTHS, CALLS FOR CHANGE IN 2026*





“Immediately after UPND took over governance of the nation, it abandoned the youths that made it win the 2021 general elections and now wants the same youths to suffer or pay for the many years ‘he’ was rejected,” said Dr. Harry Kalaba, Citizens First leader and UKA Elections Chairperson.





Dr. Kalaba expressed disappointment in the UPND government, accusing it of exploiting young people as tools to ascend to power only to discard them once the mission was accomplished.





“This kind of leadership, that uses its people as ladders and later neglects them, is no leadership and thus needs to be stopped via the next general elections,” he added, calling for collective action to hold the government accountable for its failure to deliver on promises made to the youth.





The former Foreign Affairs Minister urged Zambians to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise, stressing its importance in determining the nation’s future. “Registering to vote is the only way to kick out UPND in the 2026 general elections. Do not sit back; your voice matters,” he emphasized.





Dr. Kalaba further highlighted the urgency for inclusive leadership that prioritizes youth empowerment through tangible solutions to unemployment, quality education, and skills development.



“This is a wake-up call for Zambians to demand accountability and not fall for empty rhetoric again. Our youths deserve meaningful empowerment, not mere slogans,” he said.





He concluded by encouraging opposition parties and civil society organizations to work together in advocating for a shared vision that restores hope for the young and drives the country toward sustainable development.





“Together, we can redefine leadership and ensure that Zambia moves toward a future where no citizen feels used or abandoned,” Dr. Kalaba stated.



CF Media