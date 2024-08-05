DR LAWRENCE MWELWA’S STATEMENT HYPOCRITICAL



Dr. Mwelwa’s statement on the leadership of Dr. M’membe is hypocritical and must be condemned by all well meaning party members. To develop object lenses after messing up is disgusting.



1. Dr Mwelwa has been a praise singer when things were okay, how is it that he’s objective today after messing up in almost all his assignments.

2. Dr. Mwelwa’s assertions are very disrespectful. Comrade Akende holds a position just like many of us but to address her as “daughter” when discharging her professional duties is unfair and disrespectful. She is very hard working and mobilizes the bulk of the party resources that were used to even pay him.

3. Calling the Politburo a “tight-knit group” is a clear misunderstanding of the party’s constittutional structure. Dr. Mwelwa just like any one of us a right to suggest what we think is best in refining the constitution.

4. Dr. Mwelwa’s failure to address “challenges” is a deliberate ploy to look objective in the eyes of the public.

5. And as Director of Research what has he even produced for the party? Nothing at all. They held positions but failed to deliever.



When there’s an issue within our ranks, we must face it head on and not scheming behind each other.



Dr. Mwelwa can’t claim Dr. M’membe has prevented creativity and innovation. That failure is on individual level. Again, what has he ever produced at party level as Director of Research? Nothing.



Each and every member has a duty to be creative and innovative to propel their movements to greater height.



Lessons to the appointing authority is that as much as we know that you mean well, it is your duty as well to do serious due diligence before making decisions as far as appointments are concerned. We have seen a pattern of disloyalty. Of people who join SP but supporting other political parties. They don’t have good intentions for the party. The party is not short of leaders to make change. Let those you join prove themselves beyond doubt before given positions.



Lastly, for those who are scheming to destroy SP, just know that we are not asleep, we know the schemes to destroy SP, they won’t work. We will defend our Party and the values it stands for.



Joseph Musonda

Chairperson

Student Movement