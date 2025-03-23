DR M’MEMBE CALLS FOR RENEWED STRUGGLE AND AFRICAN UNITY AT HARARE BOOK LAUNCH

Harare… Sunday March 23, 2025

In thought-provoking speech at a book launch in Harare, Thursday, Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party in Zambia, emphasized the need for renewed struggle, unity, and self-reliance in Africa.

Speaking at the event organized by Dr. Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo, Dr. M’membe reflected on Africa’s historical battles against colonialism and the ongoing challenges faced by the continent.

Expressing gratitude to Dr. Muzamhindo for the invitation, Dr. M’membe said the occasion reminded him of the vibrant intellectual debates once hosted in Harare by organizations such as the African Association of Political Science (AAPS) and the Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust.

He noted that these platforms provided a critical space for interrogating politics, governance, and economic development in Africa.

Recalling the continent’s history of resistance, Dr. M’membe highlighted the significance of the first Chimurenga of 1896 and the second Chimurenga, which culminated in Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

He cited the enduring legacy of Mbuya Nehanda, who predicted that her “bones would rise again” to lead another fight against oppression.

He suggested that a third Chimurenga might be inevitable to defend Africa’s sovereignty, arguing that true democracy and development cannot exist under domination and exploitation.

Dr. M’membe asserted that Africa’s struggles were unique, as the continent had no other nations to colonize or exploit for development, unlike European powers.

He stressed the importance of finding “concrete, realistic, and definitive solutions” tailored to Africa’s circumstances.

Dr. M’membe emphasized that relying on foreign models was akin to “decorating our tomorrows with others’ yesterdays.”

He argued that every country must carve its own path based on its experiences and realities.

Addressing the social and economic crisis in Africa, Dr. M’membe urged the continent’s intellectuals, writers, and thinkers to play a crucial role in shaping the future.

He called for a collective effort to cultivate new ideas and build awareness, emphasizing that Africa needed “a collective genius” rather than reliance on a single individual.

He argued that this new consciousness should draw from various political, religious, and ethical traditions.

Dr. M’membe also criticized politicians who lacked economic understanding, insisting that “politicians must be political economists” to address Africa’s developmental challenges effectively.

He argued that leadership should be grounded in education, political maturity, and clarity, asserting that no leader could guide a nation through “common sense or gut feelings” alone.

Highlighting the need for hard work and sacrifice, Dr. M’membe stated that personal gain should be set aside for the greater good.

He stressed that leaders must prioritize the welfare of the people, remarking, “The importance of the people in the minds of leaders determines the importance of leaders in the minds of the people.”

Despite acknowledging the grim realities and challenges faced by many Africans, Dr. M’membe maintained an optimistic outlook.

He insisted that while the road ahead was difficult, there was no room for pessimism or resignation.

“It gets dark sometimes, but the morning comes,” he said, encouraging perseverance and endurance in the face of adversity.

Concluding his speech with a rallying call, Dr. M’membe reminded the audience that survival hinged on continuous struggle.

He urged Africans not to give up hope, declaring, “Pamberi ne Chimurenga!”