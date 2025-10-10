DR. M’MEMBE HEADS TO BURKINA FASO FOR THOMAS SANKARA MEMORIAL EVENT

I am en route to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, at the special invitation of the country’s Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism, in collaboration with the International Thomas Sankara Memorial Committee.





I will be attending the International Thomas Sankara Crossroads African Meeting, an event dedicated to promoting the ideals of the Father of the August 1983 Revolution in Burkina Faso.

The meeting seeks to advance the vision of a prosperous Africa and a better world inspired by the enduring ideas of President Thomas Sankara.





Join me in praying for traveling mercies.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party