DR. MUMBA CONDEMNS WITCHCRAFT IN POLITICS

…declares support for President Hichilema





Dr. Nevers Mumba has spoken out against the practice of witchcraft in politics and announced that his party will support Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections.





Addressing party members during a Town Hall meeting in Choma, Southern Province, Dr. Mumba said he was shocked when he first entered politics to discover that some politicians believed in witchcraft and charms.





He claimed that as the country moves toward an election atmosphere, some political figures were allegedly engaging in such practices in a bid to protect themselves and secure victory.





He described the situation as unfortunate for a nation that identifies itself as Christian and urged leaders to place their trust in God rather than in dark practices.





Dr. Mumba encouraged politicians to believe in God as the true protector, warning that reliance on spirits could bring harm to constituencies, political careers, and families.





The former vice president said he and his party, the New Nation Party (NNP), had resolved to dedicate their vision to God and entrust Zambia’s future to divine guidance.





During the same meeting, Dr. Mumba clarified that the change of the party’s name from the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) to NNP was not a personal decision but a resolution made by thousands of members across the country.





He explained that the MMD had fulfilled its historical mission of introducing multi-party democracy, while the NNP represented a renewed vision focused on rebuilding Zambia, promoting local ownership of industries, creating jobs, and advancing a youth-driven agenda grounded in faith.





Dr. Mumba further announced that he would not contest the 2026 general elections. Instead, he said his party would back President Hichilema, whom he described as having done an “incredible job.”





He noted that Zambia had been grappling with a serious debt crisis before President Hichilema assumed office, adding that the Head of State had worked tirelessly to stabilise the situation.





Dr. Mumba also pointed to improvements in economic performance, stating that the strengthening of the kwacha was a result of deliberate and calculated governance rather than chance.