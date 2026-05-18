Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba: A Kingdom Enigma (Zambia’s Hidden Gem)

A dedication by Rev Walter Mwambazi





I am certain a number of you will balk in incredulity at that title and heading! But I mean those words.



Stay with me



If there is one man I wholeheartedly love and would vote as president of Zambia, its this man! For me, he truly represents what a Kingdom mandate carrier looks and sounds like.





He has the fire of a prophet, the zeal of an evangelist, the heart of a pastor and the insight of a teacher, yet he also carries the mantle of an apostle.





Unfortunately, very few ever recognize a prophet in their own midst. He remains the uncelebrated firebrand that would truly bring a vibrantly Kingdom tinged leadership for our nation.





And so for now, we have to remain content with the hope that one day our people will recognize this great man for who he really is, the bridge between those of us who subscribe to the Kingdom of God, and also Politics and Governance.





I have heard many mockingly tell him to go back to the pulpit! Well, who said he left it? He has just added this other component of his mission, and for pioneers like him, being misunderstood comes with the territory.





To you Doc, just know you have younger men and women like myself who 💯 believe in your call, never doubted your vision, never faltered in trusting that your current path is God ordained and I for one, am behind you!





And so please join me and many others in wishing this great son of the soil, a true Chinsali-ite, a son of the North a resounding 66th happy birthday!





Have an awesome day and have a blessed birthday!



Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba



PS: I truly believe we are yet to see the full package of what God has for this nation released through this man. What just makes it so challenging for those of us who love and revere him is “when”!





But, still we will trust Him for all things are made perfect in His Time, not ours! It is what is known as “Kairos”.



Doc, may you have the capacity to recognize and harness that “Kairos” when it shows up!