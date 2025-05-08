DR. RODGER CHONGWE MOURNED AS A CHAMPION OF HUMAN RIGHTS



Lusaka… Wednesday May 7, 2025 – Dr. Rodger Chongwe, a renowned human rights advocate, former Minister of Justice, and respected lawyer, passed away yesterday, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the nation.





In a statement, Socialist Party (SP) President, Dr. Fred M’membe has expressed profound sorrow over Dr. Chongwe’s death.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/12M926rL6KN/?mibextid=wwXIfr



Dr. M’membe said it was with great sadness that he learned of the passing and, on behalf of all members of the Socialist Party, extended deepest condolences to Dr. Chongwe’s widow, Gwenda, his family, and friends during this difficult time.





Dr. M’membe noted that the nation mourns alongside the bereaved, while also celebrating the extraordinary life of a man who dedicated himself to the defense of human rights.



He emphasized that Dr. Chongwe’s lifelong commitment to justice, democracy, and civic engagement had earned him the respect of many and served as an inspiration.





According to Dr. M’membe, Dr. Chongwe advanced his ideals not only through his activism but also through his service in government as Minister of Justice and his distinguished career in law.



He described Dr. Chongwe’s legacy as a lasting example of the pursuit of justice, fairness, and humanness.





Dr. M’membe concluded his tribute by acknowledging the profound loss Dr. Chongwe’s passing represents for the people of Zambia, and offered a final message of peace for the departed: “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”