‎Dr Sishuwa appointed as a visiting scholar at Harvard

‎Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, a Senior Lecturer in History at Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, has been appointed visiting scholar at Harvard University.



‎Dr Sishuwa is based in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

‎He will spend a semester as a visiting scholar at Harvard.



‎He has authored over 20 peer-reviewed publications.

‎This appointment results from collaboration between Harvard University and the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study (STIAS), where Sishuwa holds the prestigious Iso Lomso Fellowship. The fellowship provides a three-year attachment to STIAS to enable fellows to develop and conduct a long-term research programme of their preference.



‎From January to June 2026, Sishuwa will spend his time at the Harvard University Center for African Studies, working on his research project that examines the political role of the military in securing democratic gains in southern Africa since the transition to multiparty politics in the early 1990s.

