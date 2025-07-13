DRAGGING ME EVERYTIME THERE’S A TRENDING STORY IS UNACCEPTABLE – IRIS KAINGU CRIES OUT

Socialite Iris Kaingu took to her socials to vent out her feelings in a post addressed to her dear online family. Ms. Kaingu complained of being constantly dragged into conversations relating to trending adult content even 13 years since her infamous video leaked.

Ms. Kaingu said she has a family, career, and community that she serves, and being constantly drugged into situations she has nothing to do with was unfair.

She added, “To be constantly dragged back into something that happened over 13 years ago every time there is a new headline is not only unkind, it is unacceptable.”

The 33 years-old socialite highlighted that she had paid the price for her 21 year old self’s actions, something she has been open about further stating that she has worked hard to rebuild her life with dignity and purpose.

“At the time, I took full accountability for my actions. I went to prison, I served my sentence, and I paid my dues,” she said.

“But this time, it has gone too far. I need to speak up for myself,” said Ms. Kaingu who started that she had been trolled, and her head drugged too much in the mad to continue keeping quiet.

The socialite closed stating that she will not sit and watch people continue using her as an accessory in their clout chasing gymnastics as she warned to take all necessary steps to protect her peace, privacy, and reputation.

It is unclear what really prompted the socialite to break silence, but speculations suggest it’s because of being dragged into the recent trending adult videos story.

Her fans are poring in solidarity messages as they hear a woman with desperate pleas for the torment she endures over an incident that happened 13 years ago to end.

Will being dragged into issues not related to her ever end or this calls for adaptation? Regardless, she still calls for kindness to one another.