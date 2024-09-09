Drake Fans Label J Cole A Traitor Over ASAP Rocky Collab

Cole is all peace and love, and Drake fans are always ready for war.

The great rap beef of 2024 continues, as two MCs previously from opposing sides have now complicated the situation for Drake fans. Moreover, A$AP Rocky tapped J Cole for “Ruby Rosary,” a new Alchemist-produced single from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb. Thanks to the Harlem creative’s possible shots at the 6ix God, a lot of OVO Stans are not happy with the Dreamville boss clearing a collaboration with one of Drizzy’s many opponents this year. Earlier this year, just days after bowing out of the battle, Cole also appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

As such, a lot of people are looking at J. Cole sideways, wondering why he would work with these people and whether or not he feels differently about Drake now. After all, it was probably their “First Person Shooter” collaboration that set a lot of this beef in motion, at least on Kendrick Lamar’s end.

But the most likely scenario is that despite Rocky’s disses towards The Boy, Cole probably has the same love for everyone involved. He’s never been one to be overtly confrontational beyond being competitive, and we can’t imagine that he would let loyalties determine who he will make art with.

Sure, this doesn’t explain everything about these lyricists’ roles in all this, but we doubt that J. Cole is really “picking a side” here. Also, we have to consider that Drake recently reminisced on this friendship with Cole via his “100 GIGS” content drop, sharing a classic video of them buying Born Sinner CDs upon its release at a Best Buy. However, we don’t know if this nostalgia is for a broken friendship or just for simpler times, so maybe it doesn’t affirm their bond in the way we might assume. Regardless, check out more reactions to “Ruby Rosary” and this perceived betrayal down below.

Meanwhile, as Drake seeks a “Game 2,” perhaps he will more directly attack A$AP Rocky, J Cole, Future, and his other opps. We might even see him to at Kendrick Lamar again, but that’s still a mystery and an unlikely scenario until proven otherwise.

“No Face” suggests that the Toronto superstar will pick the former approach against his former colleagues. Maybe then Cole will fully commit to battling his other “Big Three” partner or walk away from another chance to play in the mud.