Drake Reacts To A.I. Kendrick Lamar Diss Not Knowing It’s Fake

Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to Drake‘s “Push Ups” diss, however, this did not stop an eager fan from imagining what the track would sound like. According to Complex, a song credited to the Compton, Calif. rapper targeting his Canadian peer surfaced online, however, the lyrics and vocal performance are generated by artificial intelligence.

The track was confirmed to be a fake by Daylyt, musician, and close associate of the DAMN rapper. Additionally, NFR Podcast sources claim an authentic response is on the way.

“Ps that’s 10000% ai,” Daylyt shared on X.

Additionally, sources close to NFR have confirmed that this is 100% not a real song. — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 15, 2024

Still, Drake and his camp responded to the diss on social media, although it was confirmed to be AI-generated. OVO Hush shared a post on Instagram critiquing the song’s quality and the chart-topping pop star dropped a laughing emoji on the upload.

“When you find out this is real, don’t forget how trash it was as an AI,” wrote Hush, alleging that the diss was the work of Kendrick Lamar. Online personality DJ Akademiks shared the upload and the “Hotline Bling” performer’s comment via screenshot on his own Instagram.

While laughing at K. Dot’s alleged diss, Drake himself was also the subject of fake music. A song titled “Hi Whitney,” said to be the follow-up to “Push-Ups” made rounds throughout the internet, with Drake credited as the performer.

The “One Dance” singer confirmed to DJ Akademiks that the diss was fake.

“He did hit me,” detailed Akademiks. “I guess when I was playing that ‘Hi Whitney’ sht, he said that’s A.I. He said 100% A.I. So, I’m gonna take his word, but I ain’t gonna lie to you. That sht is slick… That’s really the Drake bag I want him to get into. It’s not necessarily that track. That’s the bag I want him to get into. The slick talk but direct talk over some smooth beat.”

While fans await an official response from the good kid m.A.A.d. city rhymer, they can enjoy Rick Ross’ jabs at “Drizzy Drake.” Over the weekend, the Miami representative released the fiery “Champagne Moments” online, and on Monday night (April 15), the track was officially released to streaming platforms.

The viral diss record is produced by Mini Boom, the 16-year-old son of son of director Benny Boom. In “Champagne Moments,” the 48-year-old targets Drake’s appearance, business practices, and more. Take a listen below.-VIBE