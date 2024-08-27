DRAKE SEEMINGLY WARNS KENDRICK LAMAR AS FANS AWAIT ROUND TWO OF THEIR BEEF

Drake appears to have sent a message to Kendrick Lamar as fans gear up for the feud to reignite.

On his burner Instagram account on Sunday (August 25), Drizzy shared a clip of former Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace’s famous interview where he guaranteed that the team would triumph over the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2004 Eastern Conference Finals.

“Y’all can put it on the front page, back page, middle page, wherever, headliners, column one or two — we will win game two,” the four-time NBA All-Star confidently says in the video following the Pistons’ game one defeat.

Sheed’s prediction came true as the Pistons defeated the Pacers on their way to winning the series 4-2. They then lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating a star-studded Los Angeles Lakers team that boasted Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone and Gary Payton in a five-game sweep.

“We will win game two.”

— Drake via his finsta 🦉 pic.twitter.com/SwIYRcwHvh

— Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 26, 2024

Drake has been prolific since his perceived defeat to Kendrick Lamar earlier this year, appearing on songs with the likes of Sexyy Red, Benny The Butcher, Gordo and Camila Cabello.

He has also released collaborations with Young Thug, 21 Savage and Latto as part of his 100 GIGS EP, and just last week shared three new songs via his burner Instagram account.

They include “SOD,” his recently leaked collaboration with Lil Yachty that no longer features the Atlanta rapper, “Circadian Rhythm” and “No Face,” which features guest vocals from Playboi Carti.

The latter quickly generated the most chatter thanks to some choice words from Drake seemingly aimed at Kendrick and the other rappers he sparred with in April and May.

“N-ggas got lit off the features I skated on / I gotta know, I gotta know / How you get lit off the n-gga you hatin’ on? / Numbers untouchable, they got the data wrong,” he raps, appearing to reference his guest verses for the likes of A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd and Future while casting doubt on Kendrick eclipsing many of his streaming records with “Not Like Us”.

“This is the moment I know they been prayin’ on / What? Aye, what? Aye / Try knock The Boy off, but fuck it, I’m stayin’ on / O’ keep on sendin’ me slaps to go crazy on / 40 keep sayin’ it’s time to be patient / It’s so many people we turnin’ the tables on.”



Drizzy continues in his second verse: “My therapist put in a 30-day notice / ‘Cause I keep on talkin’ ’bout beefin’ and business and money and women / It’s no diagnosis, they emptied the clip,” clearly adopting Kendrick Lamar’s cadence with the last line.

He then warns his opps: “Quick, swap that shit out, and I came back reloaded / I’m just so happy that n-ggas who envied and held that shit in got to finally show it / I’m over the moon, yeah, we’ll see you boys soon / I’m spreadin’ my wings, I hop out cocoon / I’m studio trappin’, I’m locked in the room, what?”



On the other hand, Kendrick has been radio silent since his historic Pop Out concert in June and subsequent release of the music video for “Not Like Us.”