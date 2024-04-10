Drake surprises another fan with promise to pay legal fees for divorce during concert

Canadian rapper Drake always has a way of not only keeping his concerts in the headlines but making the event an unforgettable one as well.

During his “It’s All a Blur Tour” last week, he spotted a fan in need of assistance with legal fees for a divorce and decided to step in and act similar to Santa Claus for the fan in need.

Videos of Drake promising the fan to pay for his legal fees have gone viral. In the video, the rapper is head saying, “I’m going to get you a good lawyer, and we’re gonna pay for your divorce tonight.”

He added, “You gon’ be single and ready to mingle … While you’re at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too. I’ll pay for the date, too, don’t worry about it.”

The “For All the Dogs” star’s act of generosity towards a fan needing help with legal fees for a divorce is not an isolated incident.

Earlier in March, during a concert in Kansas City, Missouri, he paused the show to announce his pledge to pay off the mortgage of another fan’s late mother.

In a video posted on X, Drake received a note from an audience member at his concert. Upon reading it, Drake asked, “This is it?”

“You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe … Oh, this is an outstanding balance right here,” he said into his microphone while interacting with the fan. “This is a lot of money right here.”

“But you know what, I’m gonna pay off your momma’s house for you,” Drake promised as the audience cheered.

He later disclosed to the fan who had requested a donation of “160 bands” ($160,000) for the cause that he was going to pay out of his pocket.

“Imma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma,” Drake said during the show.

During a tour stop in his hometown of Toronto in October, Drake surprised a concert attendee at the Scotiabank Arena by gifting them a Mercedes-Benz G-Class car.

Rather than hand-picking a fan from the audience, Drake opted to select a recipient for the luxury prize at random, as depicted in footage captured by audience members.

“So, this is what I’m going to do: I’m going to pick the winning ticket out of this drum right here,” the hitmaker said, as members of his crew brought a raffle drum up to the stage. “I want everybody to be super quiet. I want to hear the winner scream.”

Eventually, Drake saw the fan who was leaving the venue with the new vehicle in one of the upper levels.