KK warned Zambians against voting for HH – Kalaba

ZAMBIANS were warned by first President Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, against voting for President Hakainde Hichilema prior to his death as he was worried Mr Hichilema would make a bad leader who would divide the country, Harry Kalaba has said.

“At this point in time, as I have already said, I have not come across a single man in politics who is today thinking of splitting Zambia apart from…this man Southern Province. He has tried to stand but he did not succeed…no not Magande (Ng’’andu). A man running this party…Hichilema running the UPND. Apart from that, there is no any other leader I can fear to run this country. All other leaders I cannot see them destroy the One Zambia One Nation apart from Hichilema,” Dr Kaunda said at the time. https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/