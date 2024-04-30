The simple question PF needs to answer is, where did the billions you borrowed go???- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes…

A sure way to know if someone who has wronged you would repeat their act, given half the chance, is the extent of their remorse.

Remorse is that internal regret for something we have done or said, the uncomfortable feeling of – I so wish I hadn’t- that is the first step to ensuring we are less likely to do a harm again.

It is by seeing and hearing the absence of even a minimum level of remorse or apology for the theft and abuse of public resources, that happened under them, that one knows that PF leaders would steal just as badly, if ever given responsibility for shared resources.

By this, I mean not only in government positions. I can only hope that none of the people screaming their defence of PF theft will ever, again, hold public office. Beyond public office, my view is that the arrogance with which individuals, who should be hiding their heads in shame, justify the billions that disappeared into private pockets under them, suggests they should never be allowed anywhere near money that is not theirs – not even as Chitenete Treasurer.

The simple question PF needs to answer is, where did the billions you borrowed go???

If you can’t sonta for us, could you, at least, pretend to be sorry you stole and put us in the current high grade pain of paying back money we did not see. For taking the nation decades back in its ability to deliver services for citizens.