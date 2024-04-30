PF MPs AT PRESIDENT HH EVENTS

April 29th, 2024

I have been receiving a lot of inbox and queries on our views on the PF MPs seen in the company of the Head of State President HH during his recent activities in Muchinga province.

To the extent that the KK@100 centenary day was a national event and a public holiday, they were in order to have been part off of the celebrations where President HH was guest of honour .

They were also in order when attend any development programmes officiated by the President that were in their constituencies or province.

It is however offside for those that attended and spoke at the UPND political rallies in Chinsali and Nakonde given that the two parties are not in an alliance or partnership of any sort.

We are also consulting further internally with other party MCCs and in particular the party legal committee on our overall position on this occurrence. We want to ascertain if that does amount to or not to crossing the floor of the House or switching political parties. The two political parties have totally different ideologies and are not mutually exclusive.



We shall revert on this aspect as soon as consultations are completed.

Yours Truely,

Miles B. Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front-PF President