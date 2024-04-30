PRESIDENT HH RATED # 1 OUTSIDE ZAMBIA- Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa write:

PRESIDENT HH RATED # 1 OUTSIDE ZAMBIA 樂



Clearly respondents were all foreigners and not local Zambians. The President’s approval ratings on the ground are it its lowest of all time and anyone that may be telling him the opposite, is not kind to him.

Twaba pa ground and listen to ordinary citizens on a daily basis. The entire province of Lusaka things are rather for him. There would have to be some huge miracle in delivery of expectations to change their opinion next 2 years.

That said congratulations Mr President on your number 1 performance ratings outside Zambia.

MBS29.04.2024