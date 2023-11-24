Drama as Mr Ibu’s wife allegedly orders the arrest of his sons and Jasmine over N300m from donation



Things between Mr Ibu’s family seem to be getting worse by the day as the ailing actor’s wife, Stella Maris has allegedly ordered the arrest of his adopted daughter, Jasmine, and his sons.



Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala alleged that Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station, where they have since been detained.

She claimed that Mr Ibu’s wife had ordered the arrest of Jasmine for allegedly moving 300 million out of the actor’s account. According to reports, Mr Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her a new house from the money contributed to her husband’s treatment

However, the investigation showed that the money contributed wasn’t up to 300 million.

“Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there.

Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved 300 million out of the account Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to 300 million”.



Taking to the comment section, many expressed disappointment at how the family is embarrassing the actor online.