Drama in PF: Chabinga Grabs Court Papers Like a Football Referee, Blows Whistle on Sampa’s Leadership Party



Just when everyone thought the political drama in the Patriotic Front (PF) was cooling down after the High Court declared Miles Sampa as the official party president, Robert Chabinga has decided to shake the tableagain.





Like a referee pulling out a red card after the final whistle, Chabinga has rushed to court with ex-parte summons demanding a stay of the ruling delivered on 25th March 2025. In simple terms, Chabinga is saying, “Not so fast, Mr. Sampa! You’re not about to start arranging chairs at the secretariat just yet.”





This surprise legal tackle comes barely days after Sampa was warming up to fully take control of the PF and perhaps even redecorate the office. But with Chabinga’s summons landing on the table like nshima at lunchtime, Sampa’s plans have temporarily been put on ice.





In the previous episode of this never-ending PF soap opera, Chabinga had flexed his political muscles by expelling not just Sampa but also the former president himself, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, citing gross indiscipline. Yes, you read that right even ba former president wasn’t spared. People on the streets have since been asking, “Chabinga anatenga ka courage kuti?” (Where did Chabinga get that courage?)





Now, with this new move, Chabinga is essentially telling the courts and the nation that he’s not ready to hand over the PF keys just yet. It’s like watching a football match where extra time refuses to finish the drama continues.





March 28, 2025

©️ KUMWESU