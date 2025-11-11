Drinking Context among Friends turns Tragic as Kenyan Man Dies



By: Ntv Kenyan



A night of fun among four friends at a local bar in Kenya’s Aldai Constituency, Nandi County, ended in tragedy after a man died during an alcohol drinking contest.





According to witnesses, the four had visited the entertainment spot in Magundoi village and decided to take part in a drinking challenge. Each participant was required to drink three bottles of alcohol consecutively without adding water, with the rule that whoever failed to finish would pay the entire bill.





However, during the third round, one of the men, identified as Duncan Kipkemboi, 31, collapsed and died on the spot. The other three, including his brother, were rushed to Nandi Hills County Hospital for treatment.





Nandi East sub-county Police Commander Jeremiah Leariwallah confirmed the incident, saying the bar owner has been taken into custody to assist police with investigations.





A representative from Nandi Hills County Hospital said two of the survivors have since been discharged, while one remains admitted and is undergoing treatment.

