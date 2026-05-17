Drone Strike Hits Area Near UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant



A drone attack has reportedly targeted the area surrounding the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE, triggering a major fire near an electrical generator facility outside the reactor complex perimeter.





Authorities from the UAE’s nuclear regulator and the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed there was no radiation leak and no impact on nuclear safety systems.





One reactor unit reportedly switched temporarily to emergency diesel backup power systems after the explosion, while all four reactors continued operating normally.





The Barakah facility — the first nuclear power plant on the Arabian Peninsula — supplies roughly 25% of the UAE’s electricity and has never before suffered a successful strike causing physical damage since becoming operational in 2020.





No group has claimed responsibility.



However, international analysts are closely examining possible links to escalating regional tensions involving Iran and Iranian-aligned forces. Some security experts believe the attack could have involved long-range kamikaze drones similar to the Shahed series, while others point toward the possibility of proxy involvement from the Houthis in Yemen.





The incident is already raising alarm internationally, as attacks on nuclear infrastructure are considered among the most dangerous escalation scenarios in modern conflict.