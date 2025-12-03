Drop these Bad and Archaic Laws on Speech and Insults



David Coltart Wrote;



“President @HHichilema I have admired you from across the Zambezi but this conviction and this law are serious blots on your record.”





“All of us politicians need to understand that being insulted goes with the territory. As they say don’t go into the kitchen unless you can stand the heat.”





“The heat in politics is criticism which can

degenerate into insults, but it is part of the job.”





“I urge you to reconsider and to ensure that this woman does not serve time. Repeal this law as well.”





David Coltart served as Zimbabwean Minister for Education, Sport, Arts and Culture in the Government of National Unity from February 2009 to August 2013 is a prominent Zimbabwean lawyer, human rights activist, author, and politician who currently serves as the Mayor of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city.