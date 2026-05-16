Drought ended because Hichilema gave most moving and prophetic prayer, says Nevers Mumba

Drought ended because Hichilema gave most moving and prophetic prayer, says Nevers



FORMER Vice-president, Pastor Nevers Mumba says President Hakainde Hichilema has shown a firm commitment to uphold Zambia as a Christian Nation.





And Pastor Mumba says he will not contest the August 13 polls but that he instead will support incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema’s candidature.





Mumba, who is also New Nation Party leader says those who allege corruption under the UPND administration should taken files of evidence to the Anti-Corruption Commission and not to press conferences.





He says Zambia cannot be cleaned with rumours adding that justice without evidence is vengeance.



“Vengeance has never built a nation,” Mumba remarks.





He says under the Patriotic Front-PF, Zambia was in a hole and that the Country was drowning in debt, and that hospitals had no drugs.





He says the 2.8 million people that voted against President Edgar Lungu demonstrated the need for departure from, “That type of leadership, they fought hard until they made that change. There was a need for that.”





Mumba says, “We all remember how he [President Hakainde Hichilema] in response to the worst drought, at our MOU signing event in October 2024, how he led the Nation in prayer and offered one of the most moving and prophetic prayers for rain. That day marked the beginning of the end of the drought.”



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