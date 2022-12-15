DRUGS SHORTAGE UNDERESTIMATED – MUNDUBILE
…as parliamentary committee finds acute shortage of drugs and laboratory reagents in hospitals countrywide
Lusaka, Thursday (December 15, 2022)
Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the findings of the committee of parliamentarians constituted to assess supply of drugs in hospitals countrywide point to serious shortage of medicines and laboratory reagents in most health facilities in the country, than earlier projected.
Mr Mundubile, who is also PF Presidential Candidate said in Lusaka that the report the committee of parliamentarians constituted by Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti to assess the supply of drugs in hospitals countrywide, depicts a serious shortage of drugs, forcing people to buy from pharmacies and private hospitals.
“The situation is actually more serious than we earlier thought and as a result of that, a number of our people, especially the poor people, the poor Zambians are adversely affected. We are at a position where there are no reagents in hospitals and even stationery now is a problem,” he said.
Mr. Mundubile said, whereas Government was loud on the employment of 11,000 health workers, they are failing to provide equipment and other medical requirements needed to treat patients, and this is frustrating medical personnel who have little or nothing to work effectively.
“There are no medicines, there are no drugs, there are no reagents, there is no stationery. There is minimal impact if any at all,” Mr Mundubile said.
He called on Government to urgently address the shortage of drugs and laboratory reagents, as this centres on saving people’s lives.
“You will remember that not very long ago, the supply of drugs to hospitals a couple of years ago had been very smooth. There was improvement in the supply chain, the system was actually automated. So, one therefore wonders why we have gotten back to the 1980s where you would have such critical shortage of drugs. We want to call upon Government to take this matter seriously and attend to it,” Mr Mundubile said.
Issued by:
Brian Hapunda
Media Director
Mundubile PF Presidential Campaign Team
Do a proper research before you start barking like a rabid dog.Have you asked what is happening in neighboring countries about the shortage of drugs and medical supplies.
This shortage was foretasted during the COVID 19 era. Go to the website and read.
Final prediction: 2022 will continue to strain global supply chains and the drug supply isn’t immune
As the world wrestles with the pandemic and climate change, it’s hard to predict new challenges. Globally, supply chains are struggling to keep pace in most industries. Everything from mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need, attempting to keep pace with demand, and raising concerns about inflation
Unfortunately, drug shortages will continue to be an issue in healthcare. We believe the new normal will have persistent supply interruptions that hospitals must manage and navigate, and that technology can play a role in building up resiliency that can help mitigate the impact of shortages on https://www.ibm.com/blogs/watson-health/drug-shortage-predictions/