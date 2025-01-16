DRUNK MAN REPORTS HIMSELF TO POLICE FOR KILLING WIFE, POLICE SAY



A 34-year-old man of Kitwe’s Mulenga Township has turned himself in to the police after allegedly murdering his wife during a fight.



The incident occurred on Wednesday between 11:00 hours and 22:15 hours, according to Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba.



Mr Mweemba said on Tuesday around 21:00 hours, the deceased, identified as 31-year-old Agnes Daka, was seen drinking beer at home with her husband, Francis Mwaba.





He said shortly after, Daka left the house for an unknown destination but returned on Wednesday around 01:00 hours.



According to the couple’s landlord, Joseph Phiri, aged 50, Mr Mwaba confronted his wife about her whereabouts upon her return which led to an argument during which Daka reportedly insulted her husband.





“A fight ensued, and by 05:00 hours, the wife was heard crying as the husband was massaging her body. At 11:00 hours, the husband left home, and the deceased was not seen again. However, their three-year-old child was seen unattended, and a neighbor stepped in to care for the child,” Mr Mweemba said.



He said later that evening, around 22:00 hours, Mr Mwaba returned home in a drunken state, took his child, and went to the police station, where he reported his wife’s death.





Mr Mweemba said when police visited the scene of the crime, they found the deceased lying lifeless in a one-room apartment, her body facing upward and the walls of the room were stained with blood.





“Upon physical inspection, the deceased had visible multiple cuts on both legs, a swollen left hand, and a suspected fractured left leg. These injuries are believed to have been inflicted using an unknown object. The landlord informed the police that the couple had been fighting the previous night,” Mr Mweemba said.





He said the body has been taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem examination.



Mr Mweemba said police have opened a murder docket and arrested Mr Mwaba, who remains in custody.



