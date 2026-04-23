DU LEADER NJOBVU URGES EMPATHY FOR LUNGU FAMILY



Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has called on Zambians to rise above political divisions and show compassion to the family of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, emphasizing the country’s identity as a Christian nation.





In a statement issued Thursday, Njobvu appealed for empathy amid what he described as a difficult period for the Lungu family, who continue to face public scrutiny following the former president’s time in office.





“There’s a saying: you only laugh at a mad man when he is not your brother,” Njobvu stated. “Today, as we look at what the ECL family is going through, those words ring true.”





He stressed that beyond politics, the situation involves a family experiencing hardship and grief, urging citizens to reflect on national values rooted in Christianity.





“Politics aside, this is a Zambian family in pain. And if we call ourselves a Christian Nation, then compassion must be our first response. It must be heavy for them. Let us not add to that weight,” he said.





Zambia’s designation as a Christian nation is enshrined in the preamble of its Constitution, a principle that continues to shape public discourse, particularly in moments of national sensitivity.





The remarks come at a time when debate has intensified over the tone of political engagement in the country, especially concerning how former leaders and their families are treated after leaving office.





Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who served as Zambia’s sixth President from 2015 to 2021, has remained a central figure in national conversations, with his family often under public and legal scrutiny in the years following his presidency.





Njobvu’s Democratic Union is among several opposition parties advocating for what it describes as a “politics of dignity” ahead of the 2026 general elections a call aimed at promoting respect, civility, and humanity within Zambia’s political landscape.





As the nation moves closer to a critical electoral period, voices like Njobvu’s are seeking to reframe political competition through the lens of empathy and shared national values.