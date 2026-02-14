Dubai billionaire CEO resigns after Epstein e-mail fallout



Dubai-based logistics giant DP World announced that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has resigned as chairman and CEO following revelations from the recently released U.S. Department of Justice documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.





The files included a 2009 email from Epstein to bin Sulayem in which Epstein wrote, “Where are you? Are you OK, I loved the torture video.” The context of the message has not been fully explained publicly.





Bin Sulayem, a leading Emirati businessman who helped build DP World into one of the world’s largest ports and logistics operators, stepped down on Friday amid growing scrutiny and investor pressure over his long-standing correspondence with Epstein.





DP World has already appointed new leadership, with Essa Kazim named chairman and Yuvraj Narayan appointed group CEO as part of the transition.





There is no confirmation that bin Sulayem has been charged with any crime in connection with the Epstein case.