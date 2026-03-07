Dubai’s Safe-Haven Glow Fades – Wealthy Asians Rush Assets to Singapore & Hong Kong as Iran War Hits Home





Dubai’s golden era as Asia’s go-to wealth sanctuary is cracking under fire—literally.



Following last week’s Iranian missile and drone strikes on the emirate amid the escalating U.S.-Israel war with Iran, scores of high-net-worth Asians are moving—or urgently inquiring about moving—their Dubai-based assets closer to home.





Two Indian entrepreneurs based in Dubai immediately tried shifting over $100,000 each to Singapore accounts to hedge risk (one succeeded via another local bank after initial tech glitches blocked transfers).





Industry insiders report a surge in activity:



– Singapore private wealth lawyer Ryan Lin: 6–7 of his 20 Dubai clients (avg. $50M portfolios each) reached out this week; three are executing immediate transfers, with one racing to “move everything to Singapore” as fast as possible.

– Anderson Global principal Iris Xu: 10–20 family offices contacted her firm this week alone about repatriating Middle East assets to Singapore, driven by fears the conflict drags on.





The trigger? Dubai’s once-ironclad “safe-haven” status—built on tax perks, neutrality, and booming real-estate inflows—is now clouded by direct regional attacks and airspace/missile risks.





Singapore and (to a lesser extent) Hong Kong are reaping the benefits as the preferred regional hubs for stability and proximity.





For now, this is precautionary repositioning rather than full exodus—but the speed and volume of inquiries signal a serious dent in investor confidence in the Gulf.





Dubai’s wealth magnetism may have just met its first real geopolitical stress test in years.



HT MEGATRON