“DUDULA TRIES TO BLOCK WORLD LEADERS ‘BECAUSE THEY’RE FOREIGNERS’ — MEMBERS BEAT POLICE IN G20 CHAOS” 





Police have opened cases of public violence and assault on officers after a violent confrontation with Operation Dudula members outside the G20 Summit venue. Several protesters were arrested as the situation rapidly spiralled out of control.





Witnesses say some Dudula members physically attacked police, shoving and hitting officers who were trying to maintain order. The group openly declared that they were blocking foreign nationals — including world leaders arriving for the G20 — claiming they had no place at the summit “because they are foreigners.”





In their attempt to disrupt the event, Dudula members tried to forcefully stop diplomats, delegates, and international guests from entering the venue, turning a global gathering into a tense security standoff. Police had to move in quickly to protect attendees and restore order.





The incident has sparked public outrage, with many questioning how far the movement is willing to go and what this means for South Africa’s image on the world stage. Police say investigations continue and more arrests may follow as footage is reviewed.